The Ninnekah Board of Education voted to suspend Ninnekah Superintendent Todd Bunch and David Pitts — principal of Ninnekah High School — at a special meeting Wednesday.
The board also approved the resignations of Rusty Garrett and Scott Miller. Garrett was the president of the school board, and Miller was the board's clerk.
The Ninnekah Board of Education entered executive session and reconvened to vote on the suspensions of the two employees. The resignations got approved prior to executive session.
The special board meeting came after students at Ninnekah walked out of school in protest after no action was taken by the board at the regular board meeting earlier this month. Ninnekah community members had been calling for action — including resignations — to happen.
School board votes to suspend officials
The board unanimously voted for the suspensions of Bunch and Pitts, and the suspensions are with pay.
Bunch and Pitts have been under intense scrutiny from the Ninnekah community. Community members feel that the two did not take appropriate action when it came to sexual allegations involving former girls basketball coach Ron Akins.
Bunch and Pitts are currently defendants in a lawsuit.
School board accepts resignation letters
Garrett and Miller both submitted letters of resignation to the remaining board members, and the members unanimously accepted those letters of resignation.
“I find that the passion I once had for serving the district is not what it should be and have come to the conclusion that it is time for me to step down as board president and resign from my seat on the board of education,” Garrett said in his letter.
Miller said in his letter that he hopes his resignation helps the community heal.
“I hope this small step might aid in the healing process for our community and further dispel any possible conflicts of interest,” Miller said in his letter.
