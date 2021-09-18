The Ninnekah Board of Education named an interim superintendent.
The school board entered executive season at the monthly board meeting Thursday to discuss hiring an interim superintendent. After coming out of executive session, the board announced Robyn Morse as the new interim superintendent of the school district.
The announcement came after the school board voted to suspend Todd Bunch (superintendent) and David Pitts (high school principal) with pay at a special meeting in August.
Morse had an opportunity to speak to a crowd during the meeting.
“I am excited to join the board as we begin a journey of putting the school district on a new path moving forward,” she said. "My main goal here is to help this district move forward amongst uncertainty, unanswered questions and investigations."
Morse said that deadlines will be one focus. She added that she will help the board fill "current and future vacancies.”
Morse added that she does not plan on becoming a “permanent employee” for Ninnekah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.