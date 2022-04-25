NINNEKAH — The Ninnekah Board of Education has officially hired a new superintendent.
The school board held a special meeting and reception on Thursday to celebrate the hiring of a new superintendent after a months-long search. The school board entered a brief executive session and then returned to announce the hiring of Drumright Superintendent Dr. Ashley Davis.
The school board read a statement to the attendees mentioning reasons for being excited about Davis' arrival to the school district.
“Dr. Ashley Davis is a student-driven administrator with more than 25 years of experience in education,” the statement said. “She has a proven track record of excellence in academic improvement and finance, and she works to provide students with every opportunity possible.”
The school board also gave thanks to Robyn Morse. Morse was named interim superintendent in September, a few months before the school district came to a “resignation agreement” with now former superintendent Todd Bunch in December.
“In a short time, her leadership has corrected our district's direction for the future,” the statement said. “Her fresh perspective has helped us through tough times and pressing deadlines.”
After the reading of the statement, Davis had the opportunity to address the large crowd inside Ninnekah's cafeteria. She is excited to begin her tenure and continue bringing positivity to the school district.
“I can't think of a better, more positive start than to see this many people excited,” Davis told the audience. “I really look forward to learning about the school, about what's important to you. ... We're here to serve you.”
Davis's first official day will be June 1, but she will make visits to the school district between now and then.
