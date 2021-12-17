NINNEKAH — The Ninnekah Board of Education came to a conclusion about two former school officials.
The board entered executive session during their regular board meeting on Thursday evening to discuss former Ninnekah Superintendent, Todd Bunch and former Ninnekah High School Principal, David Pitts. The board came out of executive session and approved “resignation agreements” for both Bunch and Pitts.
The board placed Bunch and Pitts on administrative leave earlier this year.
Bunch, Pitts and others appear on a lawsuit filed by several Ninnekah women. The lawsuit alleges that appropriate action was not taken regarding reported misconduct within the school district. Community members have called for resignations.
No details of the “resignation agreements” were released at the meeting. The Express-Star has reached out about filing a Freedom of Information Act request for the details of the agreements.
