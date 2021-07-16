NINNEKAH — The Ninnekah Board of Education approved Ron Akins' resignation.
Akins' letter of resignation was read and approved by the school board during the board's monthly meeting Thursday. The school board approved the resignation before speakers were able to make comments to the school board about allegations within the school district.
Akins was arrested on charges of rape by instrumentation and sexual battery. He got placed in Grady County Jail and had a bond set at $100,000.
Prior to the resignation and after the arrest, Ninnekah Superintendent Todd Bunch said that Akins had been placed on administrative leave with pay. Akins was the head coach for Ninnekah girls basketball.
Yackeyonny steps down
Another Ninnekah coach, Charles Yackeyonny, submitted his letter of resignation the school board. The board read and approved it before the public comments.
As a coach, Yackeyonny was involved with multiple athletic programs in the school district. His letter to the board mentioned he was the head baseball coach and also an assistant coach for Ninnekah girls basketball.
Yackeyonny explained in his letter to the board why he decided to move on. He said that he is looking to move in a new direction.
“Although I've enjoyed my time here at Ninnekah, it's time for me to move on and move my career in a different direction,” Yackeyonny wrote to the school board in his letter.
