Ninnekah Public Schools recently posted about guidelines for its graduation ceremony.
Ninnekah will be holding its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasha High School. The school district announced on its Facebook page that it would be following CDC guidelines due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The school district will implement social distancing at the ceremony, only allowing those with tickets to enter the event. The district said seniors have been allotted 14 tickets apiece for the event.
The Ninnekah Public School Foundation will be streaming the ceremony on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and at http://ninnekahfoundation.org.
