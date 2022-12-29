NextEra Energy Resources donates $3,000 to Chickasha Festival of Light

NextEra Energy Resources donated $3,000 to the Chickasha Festival of Light.
“ Nextera Energy Resources is proud and honored to donate to the wonderful Festival in Lights in Chickasha and be a great community partner. We love helping our communities and sponsoring such event is just one way we want to give back," Mike Sanders, Community Outreach with OKLA-NextEra Energy Resources, said.
Pictured in the photo left to right: John Butler-Seiling OK Site Manager, Chet Dysart-Senior Wind Tech, Logan Lassley-ED of the Festival of Light and Tourism, Ryan Wedel-Wind Tech 2, Brian Begley-Rush Springs Site Manager, Justin Chandra-Wind Tech 1 and Brandon Roberts-Associate Wind Site Manager.
