There are several important dates for Grady County voters and candidates next week.
Candidate filings for Grady County municipalities will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 through Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Grady County Election Board advises potential candidates to check with their city or town for open positions.
In Chickasha, there are several open seats on the Chickasha City Council: Ward 1 (position 1), Ward 2 (position 1), Ward 3 (position 1) and Ward 4 (position 1).
The municipal elections will take place on April 4.
Later in the week, Grady County voters can participate in early voting for the Feb. 14 election at the Grady County Election Board. Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb. 10.
On the Feb. 14 ballot, Grady County residents will cast their votes on a City of Minco proposition, an Alex School Board seat, a Verden Public Schools proposition and a Bray-Doyle School Board seat.
Friday, Feb. 10 is the deadline to register in the March 7 State Special Election. Oklahomans will vote on State Question 820 concerning the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Voters are encouraged to visit the OK Voter Portal at https://oklahoma.gov/elections.html to view a sample ballot, find their precinct, verify voter registration information and other voting needs.
The Grady County Election Board is located at 315 W. Pennsylvania Ave in Chickasha. Their contact number is (405) 224-1430. Email the election board at gradycounty@elections.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.