New Science & Arts president speaks at Rotary Club

Dr. Kayla Hale, the new president of the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma, spoke at the Chickasha Rotary Club’s weekly meeting on August 10.
As of August 1, Dr. Hale is the 13th president of Science & Arts and its first female president. She herself had once been a student at Science & Arts. “The whole world opened to me,” she said of her experience there, and how it prepared her for her continuing education and career. “The foundation I got was massively important.”
She told Rotary that she intends to “close the gap” between the university and the community. She wants the campus to be used as a tool to recruit and grow new business in Chickasha. Through community partnerships, she is looking to “elevate” the visions of the city, its businesses, and its schools.
Dr. Hale also answered some questions from those in attendance. When asked about student housing, Dr. Hale confirmed that it was one of her top priorities. She said the university is working with partners to fund and carry out the restoration of Willard Hall, which had been a dormitory previously but cannot currently be occupied. Temporarily, the Stevens Alumni House is also being converted to student housing.
