There is a new spot in Chickasha for those without homes to enjoy food and fellowship.
Heidi Helping the Homeless has set up a covered area near the back of the building. A long table with seating, a grill and a bike rack are provided.
The hangout gives the homeless a place to gather and socialize, Heidi Harrison, founder of Heidi Helping the Homeless, said.
While Heidi Helping the Homeless still provides food, Harrison encourages the homeless to grill food they have bought with their food stamps. Coal is provided.
Harrison said those using the area have kept it clean and free from trash. The homeless are welcome to use the hangout spot at all hours.
Harrison opened the Heidi Helping the Homeless location at 428 S. 3rd St. last year. The front of the shop is a thrift store where the homeless shop for free and everyone else can get a deal on a variety of clothing and home goods. Proceeds from the thrift store help with the Heidi Helping the Homeless mission.
The organization provides amenities such as food, a shower and laundry room. Several resources that may help the homeless improve their situation include a mailroom, computer room and help locating birth certificates. There is also a television and seating area with books and snacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.