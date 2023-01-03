Two newly elected Grady County Commissioners were sworn into office alongside the Grady County Assessor on Monday morning.
Zac Davis took his post as District 1 Commissioner, formerly served by Michael Walker. Gary Bray will serve as District 3 Commissioner, replacing Ralph Beard. Current Grady County Assessor, Bari Firestone, was sworn in at the same time.
Kirk Painter will continue his term as District 2 Commissioner.
Judge Kory Kirkland led the three county officials as they took the oath shortly before the regular Grady County Commissioner’s meeting.
During the meeting the commissioners took action to appoint Painter as the board chairman, Bray as the vice chairman and Davis as a member of the board.
The commissioners also appointed members to various boards in the county: Grady County Criminal Justice Board (Painter), OPEH&W Board of Trustees (Davis), Grady Memorial Hospital Board (Painter), Grady County Health Department Board (Bray), Circuit Engineering Districting Board (Painter).
Davis won the Grady County Commissioner District 1 seat in the race against incumbent Walker in the June 2022 Oklahoma Primary Election. Bray won the District 3 seat in a Runoff against Beard in August 2022.
