Oklahoma City – All Oklahomans know the annual State Fair is THE PLACE TO BE to experience food like never before, and 2023 will be no exception. Food vendors at the 2023 Oklahoma State Fair have done their best to continue the tradition of creating the most decadent, imaginative, and downright indulgent items for fairgoers to enjoy. View the list of new foods coming to the 2023 Oklahoma State Fair below.
New for 2023
Meat Candy On-A-Stick, B-Rays BBQ – Smoked burnt ends stacked on a stick, glazed with BBQ sauce, and
sprinkled with graham cracker crust.
Pickle Pie, Cutie Pies – A savory pie featuring a buttery cracker crust filled with a pickle pie filling, topped-off with crackers, mini carrots, cucumber chips, and more pickles.
Piña Colada Palmer, A Latte Love – A layered cup of A Latte Love’s award-winning Piña Colada Lemonade, topped-off with their signature Brown Sugar Sweet Tea.
Korean Corndogs, Chan’s Eatery – These corndogs are half hotdog and half mozzarella cheese, battered and fried to perfection to create a crunchy coating.
Cookie Dough Parfait, Cookie Dough Monsters – Layers of edible chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate pudding, and Oreo crumbles, topped with silky whipped cream.
Country Clucker, FryDay Concessions – A warm glazed doughnut topped with a deep-fried Cajun chicken thigh, then drizzled with honey butter.
Mochi Donut, Chan’s Eatery – A hybrid sweet treat that combines the flavor of traditional American donuts with the fluffy, moist, and chewy texture of Japanese mochi.
MinneCookieDough Pie, The Original MinneApple Pie – Homemade chocolate chip cookie dough in a flaky pie crust that is deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with a choice of vanilla or cinnamon ice cream.
Deep-Fried Caramel Apple Cow Tale, Pioneer Wagon – A caramel apple Cow Tale candy on a stick, deep-fried in a sweet corn batter, dusted with powdered sugar, and drizzled with caramel syrup.
Texas Sized Donuts, FryDay Concessions – A made-from-scratch, yeast raised, glazed Texas-sized donut. Paletas, Pour & Co. – Mexican style frozen treats in flavors such as coffee with almonds, pistachio, mangonada,
watermelon, and caramel.
Freeze Dried Jolly Rancher Cotton Candy, Grams Sweet Treats – Classic Jolly Rancher flavors transformed into melt-in-your-mouth cotton candy.
Strawberry Fields, Diventuri Concessions – A refreshing jasmine green tea mixed with strawberry syrup and
strawberry popping pearls.
Barbie Lemonade, Gringos & The Bacon Habit – A fresh and fruity lemonade served with a slice of lemon, sprig of mint, and a sugared rim.
Jalapeño Cheddar Corndogs, Lakeside Concessions – A classic Fair corndog enhanced with spicy jalapeño flavor and cheesy goodness.
Cookie Dough Explosion, The Funky Flamingo – A homemade chocolate chip cookie topped with salted caramel ice cream, two scoops of cookie dough, hot fudge, caramel, whipped cream, and Oreos.
Fruity Pebble Flurrie, The Funky Flamingo – Vanilla ice cream and Fruity Pebble cereal blended into a sweet, creamy, crunchy treat.
Cotton Candy Avalanche, The Funky Flamingo – A pink cotton candy frozen drink topped with blue cotton candy ice cream.
Oreo Brownie Blast, Waffle Chix – A sweet Belgian waffle with a chocolate brownie center, topped with a white chocolate drizzle and Oreo crumbles.
Ultimate Champ Dog, Champions BBQ – A smoked gouda and green hatch chili pork and beef sausage topped with chopped brisket, hatch mac and cheese, fried onions, and BBQ sauce, all layered on an artisan roll.
Chicken Honey Waffle, Chicken Coop – A warm waffle topped with fried chicken and drizzled with honey and a special pecan sauce.
Pepperoni Crepe, G3Concessions – A hand-crafted crepe filled with your favorite pizza flavors. Chocolate Mousse Crepe, G3Concessions – A hand-crafted crepe filled with silky chocolate mousse and
toppings.
Bread Pudding, B-Rays BBQ – Made with bread and a sweet and smooth custard, flavored with Mom’s spice recipe.
Cotton Candy Lemonade, Porky’s Dole Whip – A sweet and refreshing lemonade made with real cotton candy. Dole Cano, Porky’s Dole Whip – Fresh pineapple slices topped with Dole Whip and a strawberry lava sauce. Sliced Watermelon, Rush Springs Watermelon – Juicy and sweet locally grown watermelon.
In case you missed it 2022...
Snake Bite Nachos, Pioneer Wagon – Crispy nacho chips smothered in cheese, topped with real rattlesnake sausage and famous Venom Sauce.
Apple Pie Churro Bites, Project Krave - House made churro donuts filled with apple pie, tossed in cinnamon and sugar, and topped with more apples and caramel sauce.
Pickle Pizza, Swain’s Pizza On-A-Stick – Freshly made pizza dough topped with dill cream sauce, cheese, dill weed, and dill pickle slices.
Special event announcements and general updates for the 2023 Oklahoma State Fair will be released as information becomes available. To stay up-to-date on all the Fair fun, visit www.okstatefair.com, find us on Facebook or follow us on X and Instagram. And don’t forget to share your Fair memories and stories with us by using #OKStateFair and #PLACETOBEIN23.
