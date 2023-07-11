New Chickasha Rotary Club board sworn in

The Chickasha Rotary Club 2023-24 Board of Directors, from left: Ann Manchester, David Sikes, Mitch Williams, Lewis Knisley, Clark Southard, and Jim Cowan. Not pictured: Heather Roehrick, Chris Mosley.

The Rotary Club of Chickasha installed new executive board members and officers for the 2023-24 term at its June 29 meeting.

Outgoing president Lewis Knisley handed over the gavel to incoming president Jim Cowan as he was sworn in in front of Rotarians and guests.

The new executive board also includes Clark Southard, vice president; Mitch Williams, treasurer; Heather Roehrick, secretary; Chris Mosley, sergeant-at-arms; Lewis Knisley, past president and president-elect; David Sikes, board member; and Ann Manchester, board member. The board will serve a one-year term.

Rotary International is a nonprofit civic organization committed to meeting needs from local communities to global initiatives. The Rotary Club of Chickasha meets for lunch every Thursday at noon at the First Baptist Church, 324 West Colorado. 

