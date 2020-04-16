National Take Back Day is set for April 25.
National Take Back Day is an initiative that aims to help citizens safely take care of their expired and unneeded prescriptions. Red Rock Behavioral Health Services sent out a press release mentioning April 25 and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It is still important to safely dispose of these medications to avoid medications getting into the wrong hands or even our pets consuming them. Don’t flush, to keep our water clean," the release said.
The release did state that there are options for disposing of the prescriptions at home and provided the options given by the FDA. The options provided by the FDA are "mix, place, throw and scratch out." The graphic with this story provides more details about those options.
The press release from Red Rock advises checking if the lobbies of the disposal services are open before leaving your home. Red Rock gave the disposal services, listed below.
Cedar Springs Pharmacy: 5310 E. Highway 37, Tuttle, OK 73089
Chickasha Clinic Pharmacy: 2224 W. Iowa, Chickasha, OK 73018
Grand Care Pharmacy: 2103 W. Iowa Chickasha, OK 73018
Liberty Drug Pharmacy: 315 W. Chickasha Ave., Chickasha, OK 73018
Tuttle Police Department: 4 SE 2ND St. Tuttle, OK 73089
Chickasha Police Department: 2001 W. Iowa Ave.
Chickasha, OK 73018
Or
Grady County Sheriff’s Office: 302 N. 3rd
Chickasha, OK 73018
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.