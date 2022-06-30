NAJRAE Royalty provide “Sweet Dreams” to local children in crisis

Several children facing a difficult situation will have a soft place to rest thanks to a heartfelt group project.
Four twin beds and four toddler beds—fully dressed—were donated to the Chickasha Crisis Center by the North American Jr. Red Angus Event (NAJRAE) Royalty Community Service Project.
Cheryl Johnson said that while the Royalty girls usually conduct a food drive or supply drive, this year they took on a new challenge.
The project also raises awareness about the lives of children who do not have a safe and secure place to rest.
The project received sponsors from all over the country, as well as a Canadian sponsor, Johnson said.
Two of the beds were no display at the Red Angus Jr. Nationals, held at the Grady County Fairgrounds last week.
The Royalty Project led by NAJRAE Queen Emma Ahrendsen, Princess Alyssa Meler and Oklahoma Red Angus Queen Raygan Krey.
Several FFA groups from around the area pitched in to volunteer including: (Rush Springs FFA): Tyler Stewart, Dalton Melton, Aaron Chestnut, Alexis Wilson, Audrey Heath, Lillyan Ball and Emma Gunn; (Alex FFA): Jandi Hurley; (Bray FFA): Judson Dorman; (Dale FFA): Morley Griffith; (Sterling FFA): Mason Krey, Raygan Krey and Shelbi Pearson.
The project received many sponsors including: Stillwater Milling, Six Mile Angus, L83 Steady Run Genetics, Apache Farmers Co-Op, Richard and Elaine Krey, Tolbert Cattle, Billy Bridges, Gwendolyn Sue Ranch - Jim Kragh and C. Johnson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.