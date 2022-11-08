Heidi Helping the Homeless (HHH) will hold their first Narcotics Anonymous meetings this week.
Meetings will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, 9 and 10.
HHH, where the meetings will take place, is located at 428 S. 3rd St. in Chickasha.
“Our aim to gather local people who are determined to recover from their addiction. The primary goal of the group is to help the participants remain motivated to stop using and stay clean through communication and support,” Heidi Harrison, founder of HHH, said.
Individuals are not required to belong to any religion or rehab program to attend a NA meeting. The lack of affiliation allows those to relax and focus on their recovery without any pressuring or discrimination, Harrison said.
