Gobel G. Music, Jr. was appointed as the new Chickasha Chief of Police on Monday night.
He was sworn in during the Chickasha City Council meeting on June 5.
Chief Music took the podium to address the council. He said the oath was among the most important he’s taken. He also acknowledged that conflicts will arise during his service.
“No matter who holds the rank of chief, they will make mistakes,” Music said. “All I can do is my best to uphold the vision and mission of the City of Chickasha and the police department” … “My hope is to continue to instill an increasing attitude of service and respect both inside and outside my agency as we strive to serve the citizens of Chickasha.”
Chief Music said that while the department’s job is to put other’s first, that doesn’t mean employees will come second. He asked the council to support him as he supports officers.
“The single most important asset we have are those who wear a badge,” he said.
Music has been the interim police chief since Chickasha City Council approved a separation agreement with former Chickasha Police Chief Katheryn “Dee” Rowell earlier this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.