The fire that burned the former Chickasha Manufacturing site has sparked a multi-agency investigation.
At the scene last Sunday, authorities discovered the building at US-91 and OK-19 was being used to store about 1.5 million gallons of hand sanitizer.
About a week later, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was called to asses the situation and begin removing the hand sanitizer.
District Attorney, Jason Hicks released a statement about the ongoing investigation. He said several agencies from local to state organizations are involved, including: the Chickasha Police Department, Chickasha Fire Department, Chickasha Mayor’s Office, Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma State Fire Marshal, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office.
These agencies met on Friday to discuss the investigation and concerns from the community.
The Oklahoma State Department of Environmental Equality issued an emergency order that no sanitizer be moved or accepted. The order was directed to Brannan Bordwine of Bordwine Development, Inc. as well as any “unknown affiliated entities,” according to the release from Hicks. Chickasha Police Chief, Kathryn Rowell, served the order on Friday.
“It was good to have all of the involved agencies working together in order to move forward with an investigation,” Hicks said in the statement. “There are multiple issues that must be resolved and I am confident the right team is in place to ensure a full determination as to all issues will occur.”
The fire burned for several days at the location. Due to the sanitizer, firefighters implemented defensive fire fighting strategies under close observation. Pouring water on the fire could have caused the fire to spread to local water systems, Tony Samaniego, Chickasha Fire Chief, said.
The City of Chickasha released a statement on Monday to assure residents that the Chickasha water supply is safe. USW, who manage Chickasha’s Water and Wastewater Treatment Facilities, say the water has remained unchanged but USW will continue to monitor levels daily.
Moreover, the statement said the city’s water supply comes from the Ft. Cobb Reservoir and does not supply water south of Pikes Peak Rd., where the burn site is located.
“There is no danger to Chickasha water customers at this point,” Samaniego said. “The manner in which we handled the fire mitigated any potential threats to citizens, our water supply, and wastewater collection system.”
The cause of the initial fire is still under investigation and arson has not been ruled out, he said.
