This year’s county fair has something new for those who are business in the front and party in the back.
A mullet contest will be one of the new activities at the 108th Grady County Free Fair. The mullet contest is slated for 2:30 p.m. (signups at 2:15 p.m.) at the Event Center Show Ring. There is no entry fee. There are three age divisions (12 and under, 13-18 and 18 and up) with a prize to be awarded to the top mullet in each division.
The second new event at the fair is a Corn Hole Tournament, which will take place on the west side of the North building at 10 a.m. Registration begins at 9:45 a.m. The fee is $10 per team for this all-ages event.
The Grady County Fairgrounds has released a tentative schedule of fair events. While the Grady County Free Fair officially takes place between Thursday, Aug. 24 and Saturday, Aug. 26, there are several events leading up to the opening of the fair.
On Monday, Aug. 21, the Annual Little Miss contest will take place at 6:30 p.m. followed by the 32nd Annual Princess Talent Show at 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, Aug. 22, between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., the fair will accept OHCE, 4-H, open class, farm mechanics and flower entries. Entries will be judged on Wednesday, Aug. 23. See the Grady County Fairgrounds website to read rules and regulations for contest entries.
Thursday, Aug. 24 is the opening day for the Grady County Free Fair. Beginning 10 a.m., the doors will open for the public to browse vendor booths in the North Building and the Event Center.
Cake entries are due between noon and 2:30 p.m. and judges will step in to judge the cakes between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. The cake auction will take place later in the evening at 6:10 p.m. There are adult and junior cake show divisions with a sweet $100 for reserve grand champion and extra sweet $200 for the grand champion.
At 4 p.m. the goat show will begin followed immediately by the sheep show.
The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Fair Honoree presentation will take place at 6 p.m. followed by the crowning of this year’s Fair Princess and Little Miss. At 7 p.m., the First Look band will provide musical entertainment to close out the first day of the fair.
The Pride of Texas carnival will be open Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Saturday, the carnival will be open from noon to 11 p.m. Armbands are $30. Tickets are $1 each with most rides costing four or five tickets, according to a carnival flyer.
On Friday, Aug. 25, vendor booths will again open at 10 a.m. in the North Building and Event Center. The swine show will take place that evening at 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26 will be the most eventful day of the Grady County Free Fair. Vendor booths will open an hour earlier at 9 a.m. in the North Building and Event Center. The 4H/FFA Tractor Driving Contest will get in gear at 9:30 a.m.
At 10 a.m., the new corn hole tournament will start and at the same time the poultry show will kick off followed by the rabbit show.
At 1 p.m., the must-see FFA Olympics will begin at the event center. Stick around at 2:30 p.m. for the new mullet contest. The calf fitting contest will start at 3 p.m.
At 4:30 p.m., OHCE Rural Neighbors will hold the pet show in the Event Center Special Arena. Pets will compete for ugliest pet, best costume, best personality, most unique and look-alike. Entries will be taken at 3:30 p.m. The show is for two age groups, eight and under and nine to 14-years-old. All pets must have a leash or restraint, according to contest rules.
The bucket calf show will start at 5 p.m. followed immediately by the dairy show and beef show.
The kid’s pedal tractor pull will start at 6 p.m., registration begins at 5:30 p.m. This will be followed by the tractor pull in the Outdoor Arena.
For more details, visit the Grady County Fairground’s website and follow the Grady County Fairgrounds Facebook for updates.
