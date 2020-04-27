Minco Public Schools recently announced plans to honor graduates.
Schools are coming up with different plans to honor their graduates due to COVID-19, and Minco has been working on planning events as well. Minco has scheduled an event for May.
The school announced it will be holding a type of parade for its graduates at 7 p.m. Friday, May 8. Superintendent Kevin Sims announced on Facebook Live how the event for May 8 will work.
According to Sims, the graduates will have the opportunity to drive through the town and be escorted through town. Those wanting to honor the graduates will have the opportunity to celebrate from their homes.
Minco also announced a “tentative formal graduation ceremony” for Saturday, June 20. The tentative plan is for the ceremony to start at 6 p.m. Sims said via Facebook Live that Minco will be following the proper CDC and state instructions.
Sims added the tentatively planned ceremony will be streamed live on mincobulldogs.tv and possibly on Facebook Live.
