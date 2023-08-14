The Sept. 12 Special Elections will include two items for Grady County.
Eligible voters in Minco will decide between mayoral candidates Susan Hollandsworth and Dena Sanford. This is an unexpired term, according to a sample ballot.
A larger swath of Grady County will vote on a $75 million bond for Canadian Valley Technology Center to make improvements to both the El Reno and Chickasha campuses. Learn more at https://cvtech.edu/about/cv-tech-bond-2023.
The deadline to register to vote for the Sept. 12 Special Elections is this Friday, Aug. 18. Residents may register to vote online, by mail or in person.
In July, the Oklahoma State Election Board launched an Online Voter Registration System at https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/Home/RegWizard Applicants will need an Oklahoma Driver License and/or State ID and a signature on file with Service Oklahoma.
Applications are also available on the State Election Board website, at the Grady County Election Board as well as most libraries, tag agencies and post offices, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Oklahoma voters can use the OK Voter Portal to register or update their registration, request an absentee ballot, find their polling place or view a sample ballot.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Sept. 12 election is Aug. 28.
