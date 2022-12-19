The Minco community gathered along Main St. on Saturday, Dec. 17 to watch the Lighted Christmas Parade. Santa, the Grinch, churches and community groups were all represented among the lighted floats.
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero across northern Oklahoma and 10 to 15 below across southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, northwest, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northerly winds may gusts to 60 mph with the exception of somewhat lighter winds across south central and southeast Oklahoma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Minco Main St. alight with Christmas spirit
- Photos by Jessica Lane / The Express-Star
