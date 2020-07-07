Minco Superintendent Kevin Sims announced Sunday that an employee of the school district has tested positive for COVID-19.
In the announcement on the district’s Facebook page, Sims said that the employee did attend Minco’s Summer Pride program. The program involves activities like strength and conditioning for students who attend.
Sims said that there is a request for any person who attended the program the week of June 22-25 and has symptoms to get tested for the coronavirus. He also stated that the coaches at Minco have been making sure to thoroughly sanitize the facilities.
Minco has announced that all activities this week have been canceled and will announce details about next week Friday.
