Minco has announced an update about the school district's plan for an upcoming graduation ceremony.
The school district originally set a tentative ceremony for June 20 at 6 p.m. The ceremony will now take place at 10:30 a.m. June 20 and will take place at Minco’s football stadium.
Minco asks for social distancing and for families to sit together at the ceremony. The district also stated that it will broadcast the ceremony on mincobulldogs.tv. Superintendent Kevin Sims talked about following the proper guidelines for COVID-19 on Facebook in May.
