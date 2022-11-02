Tuesday, Oct. 18 was a big day for Chickasha’s Downtown Park.
Just before crews went to work placing the lampshade atop the Chickasha Leg Lamp, Midship Pipeline presented a $10,000 check to the Chickasha Community Foundation. The funds will go towards planting trees within the new park.
Midship Pipeline has donated $80,000 to eight organization in eight counties for beautification projects.
“We are tremendously grateful for Midship’s generosity in giving us this extraordinary gift to help beautify and invest in our proposed Downtown Park,” Jim Cowan, director, Chickasha Economic Development Council, said in a news release. He thanked Midship for their investment in Chickasha.
The Midship Pipeline is a 200-mile natural gas pipeline that connects new gas production from the emerging South Central Oklahoma Oil Province (“SCOOP”) and Sooner Trend, Anadarko Basin, Canadian and Kingfisher Counties (“STACK”) plays in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma to growing Gulf Coast and Southeast markets via deliveries to existing pipelines. The Midship pipeline was placed in service in April 2020 and continues to operate safely and reliably.
Midship has now gifted over $715,000 to community organizations and programs across the eight counties it traverses, supporting first responders, agriculture education, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) initiatives and rural hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Midship is honored to make these donations to benefit some of the most deserving organizations in Oklahoma,” said Matt Barr, Midship Pipeline representative. “Midship is committed to supporting the beautification and restoration of rural Oklahoma and this gift is one way we can show our support. We want to thank Keep Oklahoma Beautiful and each local organization for their efforts in helping us identify where the gifts can best be utilized.”
Midship worked closely with Keep Oklahoma Beautiful to pinpoint projects and organizations in each of the eight counties, including Grady County where Midship operates. Keep Oklahoma Beautiful also worked with Oklahoma Forestry Services to identify native tree species for each county to ensure productivity and long-term health of the trees.
“Midship’s investment demonstrates their commitment to preserving and enhancing these communities,” Jeanette Nance, executive director of Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, said. “We are grateful for their support and generosity that will greatly enrich Oklahoma’s natural beauty.”
