The Board of Education of Middleberg Public School District hereby announces that statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for the No. 1 seat on the Middleberg Board of Education may file to run as a candidate for this seat at the Grady County Election Board between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday, December 7 through Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

