Michigan Avenue Baptist Church will be helping with the return to school.
The church will be holding a “Back-to-School Bash & Resource Fair” at the church on Saturday. The event will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 728 W. Michigan Ave. in Chickasha.
According to the event’s flyer, the event will have more than “250 free backpacks, supplies, personal care teams, hair cuts, clothing, lunch, snow cones and more.” The event itself will help students from pre-K through 12th grade, and the flyer states a parent or guardian will need to be in attendance.
According to the flyer, teachers will receive a gift bag and a T-shirt. It also states the event will try to fill “classroom needs.”
According to the flyer, parking will be at Canadian Valley Technology Center, and there will also be shuttles that go from there to the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.