Michigan Avenue Baptist Church will be holding an event to help with students going back to school.
The church released a flier saying it will hold a “Back-to-School Bash & Resource Fair” on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is at 728 W. Michigan Ave. in Chickasha.
According to the flier, the event will feature free backpacks, supplies and other things to go along with things like lunch and hair cuts. The flier states that the event will be for pre-K students through 12th grade, and students need to be present with a guardian.
According to the flier, the event will also have the Oklahoma State Department of Health there to provide physicals for sports and COVID vaccines for anyone 12 and older.
The flier also states that parking will be available at Canadian Valley Technology Center, and there will be a shuttle to provide transportation from CVTC to the church.
