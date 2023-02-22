Meeting for Tribal Trust Landowners Set in Anadarko Feb. 23

The Institute for Native Arts & Media (INAM), in partnership with Oklahoma Indian Legal Services, Inc. (OILS), are inviting American Indian Trust Landowners to a community meeting on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 4-7 pm at the Iscani Gymnasium, located behind Wal-Mart in Anadarko. This third installment will focus on Oil and Gas leasing issues experienced by Indian Trust Landowners. One goal of these classes is to educate Indian Trust Landowners about how to protect their generational assets. The larger goal is to build an all-inclusive resource center for Indian Trust Landowners to receive guidance on GIS/GPS property location, leasing family Trust properties, property boundaries, and other issues the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) does not handle.
Surveys taken at previous meetings and online suggest many Indian Trust Landowners have several issues contacting the BIA, even being denied building access. Many Indians have expressed concern over obtaining basic information from those tasked to provide it. All surveyed agreed a centralized resource center, geared toward truly assisting American Indian landowners, is badly needed.
“Indians need to understand our rights as Trust Landowners. We have found ourselves voiceless by design. Outside of the BIA, lessees would not dare to treat property owners the way Indian property owners are allowed to be treated. Individuals should have more control over their Trust assets. Grant programs from the USDA and others are available to us but only if we have control of our lands. Many of the lessees have the ability to apply to these programs because of the power of their lease. Conflicts of interests at the Agency lead to stonewalling and unnecessary red tape for Indian landowners, especially when the BIA seems to protect the interests of non-Indian lessee over Indian families,” stated a concerned Indian Trust Landowner.
INAM Board Member and Spokesperson, Vanessa Vance, said, “Each piece of land is unique and, therefore, different regulations can impact how the land is utilized. Some people may want to build a home or go into agriculture but don’t understand how to start. The BIA does not have sufficient staff to provide the in-depth dialogue needed to help. At the present time, their staff is still under COVID restrictions with many working from home. They also cannot provide a legal advice, so all they can do is refer to regulations. They no longer keep or prepare wills, which is vital for any landowner once they inherit land. We are hoping to create a center that helps owners move forward with their plans and/or help them find alternative means of addressing their issues.”
This community meeting is open to all American Indian Tribal Trust Landowners. Please bring any BIA paperwork or questions you may have. OILS Attorneys will be onsite for the Q&A portion of the program from 4pm-5pm with presentations the Zoom meeting to start at 5:30pm. The Zoom link will be posted on the INAM social media pages. For more information, please email nativeartsandmediainstitute@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.