Chickasha resident, Mary Wood, has joined the Centenarian Club.
On June 16, Wood observed the big day with her immediate family of nine adults and six great grand children from as far away as Homer, Alaska and Loretto, Mexico.
Mary was born and grew up in the Chickasha area, graduated from the Oklahoma College for Women, lived in many states as well as Japan before returning to the Chickasha area.
She often drives past the family farm, which she now owns, and observes the many Grady County changes, but notes that some things have stayed the same.
