From wee mullets to matured mullets of silver, a favorite Okie hairstyle had its time to shine at the Grady County Fair.
The business in the front, party in the back haircut has been rocked, mocked and found its way in and out of fashion over the decades. On Aug. 26, the 108th Grady County Fair held its first ever Mullet Contest.
Jamie Jones, Grady County Fairgrounds Director of Marketing and Events, asked each contestant how long it took to grow their mullet. For many, it took months or years to reach their full glory.
Zach Davis, District 1 Grady County Commissioner, was the judge of the mullet contest. After careful consideration, he picked the top three mullets in each age category. Grady County Fair Princess Kelsi McCarthey, presented winners with a baseball cap.
The first round of contestants were 12 and under. Several of these coifed contenders had hair past their shoulders. This was the largest group of contestants, with eight vying for a title. First place went to Jordon Hendricks, second went to Rebel Burke and Owen Ingram claimed third.
While the mullet has a recognizable shape, some regional differences were observed. In the 13-18 age category, it appeared two out of three contestants preferred permed mullets. It may be noted that both contestants hailed from Rush Springs. Conner Smith was awarded first place, Gabe Scott won second and Curtis McDermott won third place.
There were two contestants in the 18 and over category. While tension might be expected between two competing mullets, the contest concluded with a fist bump between candidates. Steven Hendricks won first place and Chad Bowden was awarded second place.
