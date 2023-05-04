Some Chickasha residents may have felt a rumble on Thursday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) of Oklahoma recorded an M 2.7 earthquake 15 miles northwest of Chickasha, near the Pocasset area, at 6:38 a.m. on May 4. It had a recorded depth of 5.4 km.
Residents who felt the earthquake can report their experience to USGS of Oklahoma here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ok2023irpx/tellus.
As of 9:40 a.m., 9 residents submitted a report, according to USGS.
