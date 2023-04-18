Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber, today issued a congratulatory statement for two local students who recently were selected to the All Oklahoma Academic Team.
Trenton Jones and Merideth Behrens attend Redlands Community College. Lowe attended a student award ceremony in the House Chamber last week and issued a legislative citation honoring the two.
"I am proud to honor Trenton and Merideth for being selected for this prestigious team," Lowe said. "I applaud both of these students for their hard work, determination and success. They represent the top future leaders in our state, and I look forward to seeing their achievements to come."
The Oklahoma Council of Two-Year College Presidents and the Oklahoma Association of Community Colleges recognize Oklahoma’s brightest two-year college students each year through the All-Oklahoma/USA Coca Cola Academic Team.
The All-Oklahoma Academic Team provides statewide recognition to outstanding two-year college students. Students from the 39 participating states nominated to the All-USA Academic Team are named to the All-State Academic Teams. Ranking on the All-State Academic Teams is generally determined by the student's score in the national competition. To be eligible, students must be nominated by their college to the All-USA Academic Team. Nominees must be eligible to graduate during the 2023 academic year and hold a minimum of a 3.50 cumulative grade point average out of a possible 4.0 on all college-level coursework completed in the past five years. The State Academic Teams were introduced in 1994 to provide scholastic recognition to community college students, while promoting excellence at two- year colleges.
