Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, accepted the prestigious Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Diversity Award on Thursday at the annual Oklahoma Bar Association's Diversity Awards Dinner at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.
Lowe, a criminal defense attorney and founder of the Lowe Law Firm, is serving in his third consecutive term as state representative for Oklahoma House District 97, and is the current chairman of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus and ranking minority member of the House Judiciary Committee.
The Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Diversity Award honors OBA members, members of the judiciary, organizations, and companies committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the legal profession and in the State of Oklahoma.
Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher was a leading activist, attorney and educator who fought to become the first African American student admitted to the OU College of Law in 1949. Her landmark case opened higher education to African American students in the state of Oklahoma and paved the way for national desegregation.
“Receiving this award is an honor and privilege,” Lowe said. “Being recognized by the Oklahoma Bar Association for work that exemplifies a full criterion of diversity indicates that the work I do for my community is substantive and meaningful. Also, receiving an award presented in the name of civil rights trailblazer Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher makes this an honor that I will always hold dear to my heart."
