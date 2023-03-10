The Oklahoma State Election Board has released sample ballots for the April 4 election.
Grady County area voters will elect board members for their schools and cities.
In Chickasha, incumbent Kelly Boyd, Chickasha City Council member, Ward 4, will run against Eric Anderson.
In Alex, there are several candidates for the Alex Board of Trustees: Jim Bisel, Roy Gage Marcum, Amber Otey and Karen Johnson.
Minco City Council has three candidates for the Ward 2 position: Rex Allen Ramey, Royce Eddington and John Chiles. There are also three candidates for the Ward 4 seat: Felicia Tinsley, Kathy Edwards and Robert Ague.
Blanchard City Council has one race for the Ward 1 seat. Joseph Jody Davis will run against Ben Whitt.
There are multiple school board races as well in the Grady County area.
Ninnekah Public Schools has two candidates for the Office 3, school board seat: Russell Dean Thompson will face off Mark Fulton.
Bridge Creek Public Schools has two candidates for the Office 1 school board seat: Michah L. Regier will run against Robyn Esparza. Two candidates will compete for the Office 3 seat: Sharita Hill will run against Terry D. Vincent.
Verden has one school board seat open, Stevie Kaye McMillan will run against Norman C. Wood for Office 3.
The Grady County Election Board posted some important dates for the April 4 election.
March 20 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot. Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 30 and 31 at the Grady County Election Board Office. April 3 is the deadline to hand deliver “standard” absentee ballots. April 4 is Election Day. Voting will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the voter’s designated polling place.
Voters can find their polling place, view a sample ballot and more using the OK Voter Portal. Please visit https://oklahoma.gov/elections.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.