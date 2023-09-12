Some may remember Beverly McAdams, a Chickasha resident who was recognized earlier this year for losing 130 pounds.
McAdams, a member of Chickasha’s Taking Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) group was crowned the 2022 Oklahoma Queen in April for her dramatic transformation at the Grand Casino and Event Center in Shawnee.
The Express-Star caught up with McAdams to ask how she accomplished the weighty feat and her tips to keep the pounds off.
The biggest weight loss secret may be—there is no secret. McAdams credits self-determination and a common sense approach.
“You just have to make up your mind you’re gonna do it,” she said.
McAdams keeps a notepad on her kitchen counter to log her caloric intake. She also exercises regularly. Rather than avoid exercise due to her knee problems, McAdams does what she can to get in movement. TOPS receives exercise programs from OSU which include seated exercises.
While conventional advice discourages daily weigh-ins, McAdams said getting on the scale every morning has been crucial to keep her on track.
“It works for me,” she said.
McAdams hit her goal in June 2022 but it was a long journey to get there. She first joined TOPS over 50 years earlier in 1969. Her husband would stay home with the children while McAdams attended meetings.
She said there wasn’t a specific epiphany that led to her big loss. There was no specific diet. She just started cutting down her portions, limiting junk food and keeping a careful record of her intake.
“Everything just came together,” she said.
She does treat herself when she goes to a restaurant, typically ordering something she doesn’t have at home. She stops when she’s full and often takes home leftovers.
According to the the CDC, about 40% of U.S. adults are obese. Snack foods may have a lot to do with this, according to McAdams.
“You don’t always have to have a snack in the middle of the day,” she said.
She said a lot of parents will say they have to buy chips and candy for the the kids. “It wouldn’t hurt [the kids] not to eat it either,” she said.
She said the problem is often grocery carts that are filled with family-sized bags of chips and big cartons of soda.
“You don’t need a humongous bag,” she said. McAdams has been able to maintain her loss while enjoying chips. She just has a smaller portion.
She keeps a close eye on calories and serving sizes. McAdams said one of her favorite treats, a mix with M&M candies, is 140 calories for just 16 pieces of candy. She counts out the pieces and enjoys them slowly, one at a time.
McAdams said it’s important to focus on other things while losing weight, such as getting a hobby. She enjoys reading and, in the past, she enjoyed quilting before her arthritis got too bad. She’s also an active member of Rural Neighbors OHCE.
“You need to figure out ways to help yourself,” she said. “I’m glad I did it.”
Of course, anyone can have a bad day, but McAdams encourages dieters to dust themselves off and stay the course.
“If you mess up, be better tomorrow,” she said
The Chickasha TOPS group currently has about 12 members who come from all walks of life. Everyone is welcome to join. There have been members who were skinny in high school and later gained weight, kids with their grandparents as well as people who have had bariatric surgery.
McAdams said TOPS members are weighed weekly. The weigh-ins are done in a private room. Members don’t have to share their weight and it is not stated out loud during the weigh-in. However many members benefit from discussing what went wrong or right the previous week.
Members are advised to see a doctor who can help the individual set a healthy goal weight.
TOPs meets at 4 p.m. every Monday at First Christian Church in Chickasha. The max scale weight is 350 pounds. There is also a TOPS group in Tuttle who meet at 6 p.m. on Monday nights at First National Bank and Trust. The max scale weight is 500 pounds.
For more information about TOPS, visit https://www.tops.org/tops/TOPS/Default.aspx.
