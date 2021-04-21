LOCUST GROVE — Each April, the Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry celebrates National Poetry Month and the state of Oklahoma with the Oklahoma Poem Contest. Cash prizes totaling $800 were given out this year to winners in four age categories.

The winners this year came from thirteen different towns and cities in the state and the students came from ten different schools. The prizes are given out at Wonder City Wordfest, an all-day festival of poetry and community in Locust Grove, where the museum is located.

This year’s winners are as follows:

K-5th Grade

Easton King, Lawton, Epic Charter School

Panashe Mushonga, Oklahoma City, Home-Schooled

Evan Foresman, Yukon, Independence Intermediate

6th-8th Grade

Hayden Barrowman, Norman, Whittier Middle School

Mykayla Shearer, Chickasha, Friend School

TIE: Kyler Nida, Harrah, Belle Isle Enterprise Middle School

and Hannah Joo, Norman, Terra Verde Discovery School

9th-12th Grade

Emma Cinocca, Tulsa, Jenks High School

Lucas Buzzelli, Claremore, Claremore High School

TIE: Kayley Ray, Lenapah, Oklahoma Union

and Kaitlyn Pierce, Nowata, Oklahoma Union

Adult

Jen Handsel, Tulsa

Kathy Snyman, Locust Grove

Emily Geest, Stillwater

Honorable Mention: Kathryn Lawler, Norman

The Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry (ROMP) began in 2012. Its mission is to bring poetry and people together, to encourage wordplay and literacy and to provide a space where everyone can have an experience of poetry.

The ROMP exhibit theme for 2021 is Oklahoma Wildflowers in Poetry. The museum has exhibit space, a gift shop, workshop room, garden area, and much more. ROMP is open Thursday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday, 11:00 to 3:00. 

