LOCUST GROVE — Each April, the Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry celebrates National Poetry Month and the state of Oklahoma with the Oklahoma Poem Contest. Cash prizes totaling $800 were given out this year to winners in four age categories.
The winners this year came from thirteen different towns and cities in the state and the students came from ten different schools. The prizes are given out at Wonder City Wordfest, an all-day festival of poetry and community in Locust Grove, where the museum is located.
This year’s winners are as follows:
K-5th Grade
Easton King, Lawton, Epic Charter School
Panashe Mushonga, Oklahoma City, Home-Schooled
Evan Foresman, Yukon, Independence Intermediate
6th-8th Grade
Hayden Barrowman, Norman, Whittier Middle School
Mykayla Shearer, Chickasha, Friend School
TIE: Kyler Nida, Harrah, Belle Isle Enterprise Middle School
and Hannah Joo, Norman, Terra Verde Discovery School
9th-12th Grade
Emma Cinocca, Tulsa, Jenks High School
Lucas Buzzelli, Claremore, Claremore High School
TIE: Kayley Ray, Lenapah, Oklahoma Union
and Kaitlyn Pierce, Nowata, Oklahoma Union
Adult
Jen Handsel, Tulsa
Kathy Snyman, Locust Grove
Emily Geest, Stillwater
Honorable Mention: Kathryn Lawler, Norman
The Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry (ROMP) began in 2012. Its mission is to bring poetry and people together, to encourage wordplay and literacy and to provide a space where everyone can have an experience of poetry.
The ROMP exhibit theme for 2021 is Oklahoma Wildflowers in Poetry. The museum has exhibit space, a gift shop, workshop room, garden area, and much more. ROMP is open Thursday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday, 11:00 to 3:00.
