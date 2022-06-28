Local entrepreneurs Kristen McGregor and Kristyn Allbritton from Oh18 Magazine, were recognized by the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association last week at the Redbud Awards. They won for “Best brochure or publication on a small budget.” The annual event was held at the Oklahoma History Center on June 14th and recognizes organizations and businesses which promote tourism around the state. “We were honored to be recognized for our first issue and truly love promoting all the great businesses in Chickasha,” remarked McGregor.
The magazine just celebrated its first year in business. Oh18 Magazine is a Shop Local Guide for the “73-Oh-18” area and published by the talented local duo. It was created to promote local businesses and organizations to both visitors and Chickasha residents. Economic Development Director Jim Cowan commented “We are blessed to have these two young business ladies promoting Chickasha with their magazine and it’s wonderful to see them win this award for their very first magazine.”
Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell and Discover Oklahoma’s Jennifer Reynolds emceed the prestigious event attended by tourism organizations from around the state. Members of the Chickasha Economic Development Council and Chickasha Chamber of Commerce attended to show their support for the magazine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.