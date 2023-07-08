The Flower Shop Pizza Mural
Provided by Carrie Chavers

The Flower Shop patrons now have a tasty visual when deciding among the restaurant's many creatively named pizzas. Artists Carrie Chavers, Sean Brown and Mike Hixon painted a mural on a wall of the restaurant which shows the many pizzas The Flower Shop offers. The mural was in progress when this photo was taken and is scheduled to be finished soon. 

