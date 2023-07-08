The Flower Shop patrons now have a tasty visual when deciding among the restaurant's many creatively named pizzas. Artists Carrie Chavers, Sean Brown and Mike Hixon painted a mural on a wall of the restaurant which shows the many pizzas The Flower Shop offers. The mural was in progress when this photo was taken and is scheduled to be finished soon.
featured
Local artists paint pictorial pizza menu for The Flower Shop
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Chickasha Public Pool to be evaluated
- BASKETBALL: Chickasha graduate joins Texas Tech staff
- UPDATE: Independence Day Celebrations to sparkle across the area
- #TheGoodStuff Just Believe
- GOLF: Whitekiller edges out Locke for Washita Valley title
- Local artists paint pictorial pizza menu for The Flower Shop
- OKLAHOMA WATCH: OKC police abandoned man in mental health crisis on roadside before fatal crash
- Chickasha sports seasons filled with big plays
- Downtown Chickasha 2nd Friday Art Walk slated for July 14
- GALLERY: Stars and Handlebars strolls through Shannon Springs Park
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.