Lillyan Ball, Watermelon Queen, will preside over the Rush Springs Watermelon Festival on Aug. 12.
Since winning the title in May, the 17-year-old FFA Chapter President and pitcher for the Lady Redskins has been busy promoting local watermelon growers and her home town.
Ball said she has dreamed of becoming the Watermelon Queen since she was crowned Little Miss Rush Springs in 2011. She looked up to the Watermelon Queen and hoped to one day wear the crown herself.
Ball has made an appearance at the Blackberry Festival in McLoud, the Okie Noodling Festival in Paul’s Valley, Chickasha Wings & Wheels and multiple Independence Day Celebrations.
The Oklahoma State Capitol is a traditional stop for the Watermelon Queen. She said it was great to see how the people at the Capitol view the festival and their excitement for the event. Ball has also been interviewed by multiple local media outlets, with more to go leading up to the big event.
This year, there will be 10 different local watermelon growers, making this year one of the biggest turnouts for local growers, Ball said.
The Rush Springs High Schooler said she looks forward to seeing the night and day difference in the small town of Rush Springs, which has a population of about 1,500. The day of the festival brings in 25,000 to 30,000 visitors, she said.
The Rush Springs Watermelon Festival takes place on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Jeff Davis Park. The all day event includes a Tiny Tot contest, watermelon auction, live musical entertainment, antique car show, melon exhibits and a free watermelon feed. The carnival will be open Aug. 10, 11 and 12 but the festival is on Saturday only.
The seed spitting contest is a hallmark event of the Rush Springs Watermelon Festival. Ball consulted with the 2021 Watermelon Festival Seed Spitting Champion, Marty Bishop, for tips. She said the key is to fold your tongue like a taco around the seed and spit.
Those who would like to show their appreciation to the Watermelon Queen for her efforts in promoting the festival and Grady County may visit her Amazon wishlist here.
Rush Springs Watermelon Festival Schedule of Events:
7 a.m. 10k Run begins
7:15 a.m. 5k Run begins, winners announced following race
9 a.m. Antique car, tractor, motorcycle and hot rod show
10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Prize Melon Exhibits at the McAdoo Exhibit Building
9 a.m. Opening Ceremonies, Lions Club Awards
9:30 a.m. Little Mr. and Miss Rush Springs Tiny Tot Contest
10:30 a.m. Entertainment by Wiley Winters and Missy Rude
11:15 a.m. Entertainment by Autumn Coleman
11:30 a.m. Entertainment by Aaron Chestnut
Noon Interview with Annys Brantley
12:30 p.m. Coronation Ceremony: Crowing of the Rush Springs Watermelon Queen, Little Mr. and Miss Rush Springs winners
1 p.m. Entertainment by Kyle Gifford
1:30 p.m. Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest Finals
2 p.m Entertainment by Malissa Johnson
2:45 p.m. Entertainment by Trinity Horton
3:15 p.m. Prize watermelon auction
4 p.m. Free watermelon feed
4:30 p.m. Feature entertainment, 40 Roses
6:30 p.m. Closing remarks by the 2023 Watermelon Queen Miss Lillyan Ball
The Rush Springs Rodeo will be held Aug. 10 and 11 at 8 p.m. at Rust Acres Arena on US-81, north of the intersection. The Rush Springs Rodeo Parade will be held at 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 in Downtown Rush Springs.
