The community gathered along Chickasha Ave. for the annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Dec. 3. Coordinated by the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce, the parade had about 50 floats representing local, schools, businesses and civic groups.
featured
Lighted Christmas Parade glows down Chickasha Ave.
- Photos by Jessica Lane / The Express-Star
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- OHP: Three die in head-on collision
- OHP: Driver crashes avoiding deer in road
- OHP releases names in Caddo County head-on crash
- BASKETBALL: Chickasha girls fend off Noble in overtime
- FOOTBALL: Minco players bring in district honors
- Dr. John Feaver announces retirement after more than two decades as Science & Arts president
- Science & Arts Offers Collaborative Nursing Degree with University of Oklahoma
- OHP: Car wrecks in creek, injures two
- OHP: Woman injured in rollover collision near Alex
- Christmas parades to light up Grady County in December
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.