The Chickasha Public Library will feature Family Album: Photographs by Pierre Tartoue, an exhibit from the Oklahoma Historical Society, during the month of November.
This collection of 22 black and white photographs were taken by French photographer Pierre Tartoue, who traveled throughout Oklahoma during the 1930s through the 1950s, documenting Native American communities. The photographs depict a vibrant cultural renaissance led by multigenerational families who were able to preserve and pass on their culture, languages, and traditions to their children and grandchildren.
In the collection are portraits of families, daily life, and cultural events in several Oklahoma small towns, including Apache, Watonga, and Anadarko.
November is Native American Heritage Month, and in addition to this exhibit, there will be a display of books by Native American authors, as well as books about cultures and history.
On Thursday, November 3rd, the Let’s Talk About It book discussion will feature The Plague of Doves by Louise Erdrich, who is Chippewa, and whose books center around Native American characters.
