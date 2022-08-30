The Chickasha Public Library’s ‘Let’s Talk About It’ book club will discuss Native Guard by Natasha Tretheway on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Through elegiac verse that honors her mother and tells of her own fraught childhood, Natasha Trethewey confronts the racial legacy of her native Deep South -- where one of the first black regiments, the Louisiana Native Guards, was called into service during the Civil War. Trethewey's resonant and beguiling collection is a haunting conversation between personal experience and national history.51 pagespublication date - April 3, 2007
The Let’s Talk About It (LTAI) book club is a five-part, scholar-led reading and discussion series based on a set theme and is designed for adults. The 2022 theme is “Civil Rights and Equality: A Pulitzer Prize Centennial Series.”
Through December, the group will meet once per month to discuss a theme-related book. The scholar will lead the program by introducing the book and providing background on the author, raising questions and facilitating the discussion. There will also be an opportunity for small group discussions.
