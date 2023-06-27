The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce proudly announces that Jim Cowan, President of the Chamber and Executive Director of the Chickasha Economic Development Council, has been selected as a member of Leadership Oklahoma's esteemed 36th class. Cowan's inclusion in this prestigious program underscores his exceptional leadership qualities and his unwavering dedication to making a positive and lasting impact within the state of Oklahoma.
Leadership Oklahoma, a respected organization committed to recruiting, educating, and connecting outstanding individuals in Oklahoma, has chosen Jim Cowan from a highly competitive pool of applicants. His selection is a testament to his remarkable achievements and his invaluable contributions to the community. With his extensive experience in business management and economic development, Cowan brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for collaboration to the Leadership Oklahoma program.
Marion Paden, President and CEO of Leadership Oklahoma, expressed great pride in the selection process, stating, "Leadership Oklahoma is thrilled to welcome the 50 individuals chosen for Class 36. This diverse group of outstanding leaders brings a wealth of experience and a broad range of interests, which will contribute to a deeper understanding of the critical issues affecting our great state."
Jim Cowan's journey to becoming President of the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce is marked by a rich tapestry of experiences. A graduate of Chickasha High School, Cowan began his academic pursuits at USAO before earning a degree from SWOSU in Weatherford.
Jim Cowan's leadership skills were honed during his tenure at renowned establishments like Steak & Ale and the Waterford Hotel. He further showcased his dedication to community growth through his ownership and management of the Bricktown Brewery, as well as his voluntary service as President of the Bricktown Association. Serving as the Chickasha Economic Development Director (CEDC) Executive Director since 2020 and holding the positions of Chickasha Chamber President and CEDC Executive Director since 2022, Cowan continues to demonstrate his unwavering commitment to fostering economic development in Chickasha.
As President of the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce and Executive Director of the CEDC, Jim Cowan has made a tremendous impact on the community. Under his leadership, Cowan spearheaded various initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth and enhancing the city's appeal. Notable among these initiatives are the highly successful "#ShopChickasha" promotions, which have revitalized the local economy by encouraging residents to support local businesses. Cowan's commitment to preserving Chickasha's natural beauty and fostering civic pride led to the creation of "Keep Chickasha Beautiful," a program that promotes environmental stewardship and community engagement.
Recognizing the potential of Chickasha as a tourist destination, Cowan launched the "Visit Chickasha" campaign, showcasing the city's unique attractions and drawing visitors from far and wide. Additionally, his efforts to foster a sense of community and uplift spirits during challenging times led to the creation of his newspaper column, "#TheGoodStuff." This uplifting feature, initiated during the pandemic of 2020, aims to spread positivity by highlighting the good things happening in Chickasha every week.
Jim Cowan's visionary leadership and dedication have played a vital role in positioning Chickasha as a city on the move. By championing innovative initiatives, promoting local businesses, preserving the city's natural beauty, and showcasing its attractions, Cowan has created a thriving environment that attracts visitors and fosters community pride.
As a member of Leadership Oklahoma's 36th class, Jim Cowan will join 49 other exceptional leaders on a transformative ten-month journey. This program will encompass visits to nine diverse communities across the state, including Seminole, Lawton/Fort Sill, McAlester, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Duncan, Tahlequah, Guymon, and Norman. Through engaging discussions and collaborative problem-solving, Cowan and his fellow class members will deepen their understanding of the social, environmental, and economic challenges affecting Oklahoma.
Leadership Oklahoma remains steadfast in its commitment to equipping compassionate and dedicated Oklahomans like Jim Cowan with the knowledge, resources, and networks needed to drive meaningful and lasting positive change within the state. By fostering collaboration, knowledge exchange, and building meaningful connections, Leadership Oklahoma empowers its participants to become catalysts for progress.
For more information about Leadership Oklahoma and its transformative programs, please visitwww.leadershipoklahoma.com.
