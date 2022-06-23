Chickasha residents can have Chick-fil-a for lunch and dinner this Friday.
The Lawton Chick-fil-a Food Truck will be at Two Vets Clothing Co. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24.
Two Vets Clothing Co. is located at 1427 S. 4th St.
Last week, Chick-fil-A Norman announced they are making weekly stops in Chickasha on Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tractor Supply (330 E. Grand Ave.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.