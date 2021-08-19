A dozen women have come forward in a lawsuit dealing with sexual allegations that involve Ron Akins, former girls basketball coach.
According to court documents, 12 “Jane Does” are suing two school districts and several individuals. The court documents go over alleged incidents and misconduct by Akins, dating back to his time at Friend School. Akins was arrested on charges of sexual battery and rape by instrumentation and given a $100,000 bond earlier this year. The Ninnekah Board of Education accepted his letter of resignation from his position as the girls basketball coach at Ninnekah's July board meeting.
The lawsuit alleges that Ninnekah Public Schools, Friend Public Schools and members of the Grady County Sheriff’s Department failed to take appropriate action in regards to Akins' alleged sexual misconduct.
Ninnekah Superintendent Todd Bunch and high school principal David Pitts, along with former employees Glen Shoemake, Charles Yackeyonny and Tammara Garrett are also listed as defendants in the lawsuit. Grady County Sheriff Jim Weir and former Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy Phillip Blevins are also mentioned in the lawsuit as defendants.
In Count I of the lawsuit, the Friend and Ninnekah School Districts are accused of violating the 14th amendment.
The court documents state that Friend and Ninnekah each had an “unconstitutional policy of failing to report criminal misconduct, failing to investigate criminal misconduct, discounting the credibility of adolescents’ allegations and failing to adequately train and supervise employees with regard to the investigation and reporting of sexual abuse of adolescents.”
The court documents accuse Friend of not notifying Ninnekah about alleged knowledge of inappropriate behavior from Akins. The lawsuit states that a teacher caught a student jumping out of Akins’ lap but was “reprimanded” when she reported the incident to the administration.
During Akins’ time at Ninnekah, the court documents accuse Shoemake of reprimanding two “Jane Does” for calling Akins a “pedophile” and making them write a letter to Akins apologizing for the comments despite knowing there were serious allegations.
The documents also allege that Pitts held a meeting with players that also had Akins present.
Count II of the lawsuit — which “Jane Does” Nos. 2 through 12 brought against Ninnekah — state the school district’s “disregard” for the alleged behavior hurt the alleged victims’ “educational opportunities."
“Defendant Ninnekah Public Schools’ disregard of the sexual misconduct of Akins was so severe and objectively offensive that it deprived Jane Does # 2 – 12 of educational opportunities and benefits provided by their public schooling,” the lawsuit states.
Count III in the lawsuit, brought up by all 12 “Jane Does”, accuses Weir and Blevins of being indifferent to the allegations about Akins' alleged sexual misconduct with at least one student at both school districts and not taking the appropriate actions.
“Defendants Weir and Blevins’s actions as described above resulted in Plaintiffs Jane Does # 2 – 12 suffering severe bodily injury, emotional distress and/or psychological damage and/or significant pain and suffering and/or personal humiliation,” the lawsuit states.
According to court documents, “Jane Doe” No. 1 first reported Akins’ behavior in 2015, and Blevins was assigned to the case. The documents state that Blevins told the victim that the district attorney would not prosecute without a “corroborating witness.”
The lawsuit further states that “Jane Doe” No. 1 went to Blevins after hearing about another potential victim around 2018. Blevins allegedly did not follow up with any action and said that the investigation was still “pending and open.”
