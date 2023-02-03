The 11th annual Best of Chickasaw Country awards are now open for nominations. The public is invited to nominate their favorite businesses, attractions and events in south-central Oklahoma. Nominations will be accepted now through February 3.
“The Best of Chickasaw Country Awards provide an opportunity to highlight incredible businesses across the 13 counties of south-central Oklahoma that make up Chickasaw Country,” said Paige Shepherd, Chickasaw Nation Director of Tourism. “This is a way to recognize our Chickasaw Country establishments and show them how much we value their hard work in creating an excellent experience for their patrons. It also allows the public to directly show support to their favorite experiences in the region.”
Residents and visitors can nominate their favorite local business in 17 categories by filling out the online nomination form found here. Voters may select one business per category per day. Nominations in the following categories will be accepted until February 3:
- Best Antique Store
- Best Attraction
- Best BBQ
- Best Boutique
- Best Casino
- Best Coffee Shop
- Best Family-Friendly Attraction
- Best Festival
- Best Golf Course
- Best Lake
- Best Live Performance Venue
- Best Lodging
- Best Museum
- Best Wedding Venue
- Best Overall Dining
- Best Run or Ride
- Best Winery or Brewery
“The businesses and events in these communities are often the reason a visitor decides to visit our area,” said Shepherd. “A nomination for Best of Chickasaw Country is a way to say thank you to our community partners and honor them for their outstanding service and contributions.”
The top five nominees in each category will progress to the voting stage. Participants will then be able to cast their vote online once the finalists are announced on February 14. Winners in each category will be announced on March 28.
Visit https://chickasawcountry.com/ to nominate your favorite business!
