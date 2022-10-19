The Chickasha Leg Lamp is standing a little taller.
The lampshade portion of the leg lamp was installed by crane in Chickasha’s Downtown Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Over the last several weeks, the fiberglass leg has been painted and a single fishnet stocking installed. The whole thing stands on a box resembling a wooden crate. The leg portion was installed on Sept. 6.
The Chickasha Leg Lamp is modeled after the iconic prop in the holiday classic “A Christmas Story.” Chickasha resident, Noland James, was credited in his obituary as the person who invented the leg lamp, according to a previous release from the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce.
A celebration will be held on Nov. 5 to commemorate the completion of Phase 1 of Chickasha’s Downtown Park Project. The Chickasha Community Foundation raised $1.4 million from private donors for the first phase. The park will be maintained through private donations from local citizens and businesses.
