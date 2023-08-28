One might expect to see cows, pigs and sheep at a county fair.
These familiar faces were well represented at the Grady County Fair this weekend—as well as cats, dogs, bunnies and even a bearded dragon.
On Saturday, a crowd huddled in the corner of the event center for the Grady County Fair Pet Show. This event is judged by members of Rural Neighbors OHCE.
Local youth introduced their pet to the crowd, performed a trick or two and were met with warm applause. Two age groups, 8 and under and 9 to 14, completed for best costume, best personality, most unique and look-alike.
In the eight and under category, the winners and their award-winning pets included:
Best costume: Stella Kate DeHart, 8, with Chief the English mastiff
Best personality: Lemon Couch, 8, with canine friend Gracee
Most unique: Camila Garcia, 7, and Rosco the kitten with a cast on his leg
Look-alike: Scout DeHart, 8, with Captain the golden retriever.
In the 9 to 14 category, winners and their prize-winning pets included:
Best costume: Katelyn McDonnell, 12 and her bunny, Rose
Best personality: Joe Klipp, 10, and his service dog lab named Remy
Most unique: McKayla Malone, 11, with her bearded dragon named Sonny
Look-alike: Levi, 11, with his English Pointer named Petals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.