One might expect to see cows, pigs and sheep at a county fair. 

These familiar faces were well represented at the Grady County Fair this weekend—as well as cats, dogs, bunnies and even a bearded dragon. 

On Saturday, a crowd huddled in the corner of the event center for the Grady County Fair Pet Show. This event is judged by members of Rural Neighbors OHCE. 

Local youth introduced their pet to the crowd, performed a trick or two and were met with warm applause. Two age groups, 8 and under and 9 to 14, completed for best costume, best personality, most unique and look-alike. 

In the eight and under category, the winners and their award-winning pets included: 

Best costume: Stella Kate DeHart, 8, with Chief the English mastiff 

Best personality: Lemon Couch, 8, with canine friend Gracee 

Most unique: Camila Garcia, 7, and Rosco the kitten with a cast on his leg

Look-alike: Scout DeHart, 8, with Captain the golden retriever. 

In the 9 to 14 category, winners and their prize-winning pets included: 

Best costume: Katelyn McDonnell, 12 and her bunny, Rose

Best personality: Joe Klipp, 10, and his service dog lab named Remy 

Most unique: McKayla Malone, 11, with her bearded dragon named Sonny 

Look-alike: Levi, 11, with his English Pointer named Petals

