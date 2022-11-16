The Ken Singleton family wants to thank the community for their support following Ken’s injury during a car race.
Ken was burned on March 25 at the first Funny Car Race at Ennis, TX. Ken, a three-times Funny Car Champion, had a fiery explosion right under where he sat, according to Jeanie Singleton.
About a quarter of Ken’s body was burned. He was transported to the Parkland Burn Center in Dallas for five weeks and then to Integris in Oklahoma City for five more weeks. He went home on May 23. Ken underwent skin grafts and amputation of all eight fingers, Jeanie said.
Jeanie extends thanks to all who have shown support to Ken.
“This note is a big thank you from the entire Ken Singleton family for all the support concerning Ken, as a result of the fiery Funny Car incident on March 25, 2022, at Ennis, TX. The outpouring of concern and love has been "amazing.” There has been one miracle after another. God is so good! Ken is doing very well and we are so grateful. Thank you for your support!”
